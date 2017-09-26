Explosion at Tower Hill station in London causes panic, stampeding

Representational image.

London/UK, September 26: An explosion on a London underground train at Tower Hill station caused panic and stampeding among the passengers as they rushed from the scene.

The Tower Hill station was evacuated after an object burst into flame on a Tube train, the local media reports.

However, the London Fire Brigade department informed that the incident at the Tower Hill station is not suspicious as it was caused by overheating of a mobile charger.

“Incident at Tower Hill station is not suspicious. Fire believed to have been caused by mobile phone charger overheating. @LondonFire” London Fire Brigade tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

