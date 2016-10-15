Agra , Oct 15: Explosion in a moving auto rickshaw in Agra. One killed, more than 6 injured.

The event took place after afternoon. Police officials reached the spot.

The injured were admitted to hospital.

At first look it seems it was a case of fire crackers exploding: RK Dwivedi,Agra Police.

Giving details about the event, Dr SSP. Preetinder Singh said causes of the accident is not known.