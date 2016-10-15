Explosion in a moving auto rickshaw in Agra, One killed
Agra , Oct 15: Explosion in a moving auto rickshaw in Agra. One killed, more than 6 injured.
The event took place after afternoon. Police officials reached the spot.
The injured were admitted to hospital.
At first look it seems it was a case of fire crackers exploding: RK Dwivedi,Agra Police.
Giving details about the event, Dr SSP. Preetinder Singh said causes of the accident is not known.
Explosion in a moving auto rickshaw in Agra. One killed, more than 6 injured. pic.twitter.com/9v9OW9QYHf
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 15, 2016
Tags: #Agra, #AutoRickshawExplosion