Explosion in N.Koera? Kim Jong Un might have tested another hydrogen or nuclear bomb, suspects China

Shanghai,September 23: A suspected detected a magnitude 3.4 earthquake in North Korea,China’s earth quake administration confirms that on Saturday.

“suspected explosion”, which occurred around 0830 GMT, was recorded a depth of zero kilometres. raising fears the isolated state had conducted another nuclear bomb test.

According to reports Previous quakes from North Korea have indicated nuclear tests by the reclusive state, the most recent earlier this month.

Meanwhile The earthquake was detected in Kilju county in North Hamgyong Province, where North Korea’s known Punggyeri nuclear site is located, according to South Korea’s meteorological agency.

The agency stated that it was analysing the nature of the quake and its initial view was that it was a natural tremor because no sound waves specific to man-made earthquakes were detected.

China’s official Xinhua news agency said the epicentre was roughly at the same place as a similar shallow earthquake on Sept. 3, which turned out to be caused by North Korea’s sixth and largest nuclear test.

There was no immediate reaction from China’s Foreign Ministry.