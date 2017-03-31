Explosion in Pakistan’s Parachinar leaves 12 dead and a hundred injured

Islamabad/Pakistan, March 31: At least 12 people were killed and a hundred others were injured in a suicide explosion at a Shia Mosque in Pakistan’s Parachinar city on Friday.

The Express Tribune quoting a witness said that the explosion took place near the mosque’s women entrance when an anonymous person placed a car next to the construction. Sajid Hussain, a parliamentarian from Parachinar, said that it was a suicide attack. “The attack took place in a busy area and a women’s mosque appears to be the target,” he said.

Meanwhile, the security officials and rescue teams have been rushed to the spot. The area has been cordoned off after the explosion. Pakistan’s military media wing ISPR said that a chopper has been forwarded to the blast site to take the wounded to the nearby hospitals.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif showed grief over the explosion and condemned the attack. “It is our responsibility to continue the war against terrorists,” the Express Tribune quoted Sharif as saying.

While Pakistan’s Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar has directed to conduct an investigation into the matter. The blast occurred a year after 21 people were killed in an explosion at the vegetable market in Parachinar, near the border with Afghanistan. (ANI)