Twin Explosion in Kabul close to American University and Noor hospital on Darulaman Road
Kabul, Jan 10: The blast took place in Dar-e-Aman area of Kabul Police confirmed the incident. no details about casualties yet.
Early reports indicate it was in PD6 along Darulaman Road, reports TOLO News
Afghanistan capital Kabul was rocked by two blasts today, in which many people are feared killed and injured.
The first explosion reportedly happened close to the American University and Noor Hospital on Darulaman Road, TOLO news reported.
A second blast was reported in the same area, TOLO said.
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017
More details awaited