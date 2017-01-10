Twin Explosion in Kabul close to American University and Noor hospital on Darulaman Road

January 10, 2017 | By :
Explosion in Kabul close to American University and Noor hospital on Darulaman Road

Kabul, Jan 10: The blast took place in Dar-e-Aman area of Kabul Police confirmed the incident. no details about casualties yet.

Early reports indicate it was in PD6 along Darulaman Road, reports TOLO News

Afghanistan capital Kabul was rocked by two blasts today, in which many people are feared killed and injured.

The first explosion reportedly happened close to the American University and Noor Hospital on Darulaman Road, TOLO news reported.

A second blast was reported in the same area, TOLO said.

More details awaited
Tags: , , , ,
Related News
1 attacker arrested amid ongoing gunfire in Kabul Marshal Fahim Military University
Five people were severely injured as fire broke out due to LPG explosion at a house in East Delhi’s Guru Angad Nagar
Protest in Kabul over blasphemous leaflet distributed by U.S. forces in Parwan, Kapisa and Kohdaman districts
Hurricane Harvey: Explosions at flooded chemical plant in Texas
Chemical plant in southeast Texas were evacuated in Crosby, Texas due to risk of explosion by floods
Four killed in explosion at bank in Kabul near US Embassy, 3 sustains injury
Top