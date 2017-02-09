Explosion reported at Flamanville Nuclear power plant in France

Paris, Feb9:An explosion has occurred at Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant, in France’s north-west, a local newspaper reports, adding that several people may have been injured in the blast, but there is no nuclear risk.

The incident occurred at 10:00 local time (09:00 GMT) in an engine room, Ouest-France newspaper reported.

The blast at Flamanville was also reported by AFP, who cited an official.

The paper cited the local prefecture, saying that there is no nuclear risk for locals.

Medical teams have headed to the place of the blast.

The press service of Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant declined to comment on the report when contacted by RT.

The nuclear power plant located in the Flamanville commune has two pressurized water reactors that produce 1.3 GWe (gigawatt electrical) each. The reactors were built in 1986 and 1987. A third reactor will be completed by 2018.