Explosion at a shop by a busy street in the Chinese city of Hanghzou killed two people

BEIJING, Jul 21: An explosion today at a shop by a busy street in the Chinese city of Hanghzou killed two people and injured 55, authorities in the area said.
Fire engulfed the shop sending plumes of smoke into the air, video footage circulated on social media showed.
The fire had since been put out, Hangzhou’s West Lake District Information Office said on its official microblog.
The injured were taken to hospital, it said, adding that 12 were seriously hurt.
Authorities were investigating the cause.

