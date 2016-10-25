Explosion at shopping center in Antalya, Turkey

October 25, 2016 | By :

Ankara,Oct25:An explosion, which occurred in the parking lot of the building that houses the Chamber of Commerce in the province of Antalya, in southern Turkey.The mayor of the city as saying that the explosion probably caused by an accident.

 However, reporter Dogan news agency, spoke of a vehicle that was blown up.

Point are hurrying ambulances as transmits the CNN Turk, which notes that there are no serious injuries from the explosion.

Eyewitnesses said that the blast broke windows from the windows of the building, which was evacuated.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Syrian opposition activist and her journalist daughter have been found dead in Turkey
Five people were severely injured as fire broke out due to LPG explosion at a house in East Delhi’s Guru Angad Nagar
Turkey to provide 10,000 tonnes of aid to help Rohingya Muslims
Hurricane Harvey: Explosions at flooded chemical plant in Texas
Chemical plant in southeast Texas were evacuated in Crosby, Texas due to risk of explosion by floods
Four killed in explosion at bank in Kabul near US Embassy, 3 sustains injury
Top