Explosion at shopping center in Antalya, Turkey

Ankara,Oct25:An explosion, which occurred in the parking lot of the building that houses the Chamber of Commerce in the province of Antalya, in southern Turkey.The mayor of the city as saying that the explosion probably caused by an accident.

However, reporter Dogan news agency, spoke of a vehicle that was blown up.

Point are hurrying ambulances as transmits the CNN Turk, which notes that there are no serious injuries from the explosion.

Eyewitnesses said that the blast broke windows from the windows of the building, which was evacuated.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.