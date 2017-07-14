Explosives in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: IB Points the involvements of staffs or MLAs

Lucknow, July 14: Intelligence Bureau submits a report on explosives found in Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The report says that it is ‘not possible without the involvement of internal officials or even MLAs’ of the Assembly.

Today, after a lump of suspicious white powder was found in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during an ongoing session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting.

The Chief Minister seeks a probe by National Investigation Agency in the incident. Adityanath also said that some plastic explosives found inside the assembly.

After the meeting held today, Adityanath ordered a Police verification of all the workers in the assembly complex.

Meanwhile, security officials, including an anti-explosive team, have also reached the Assembly to investigate.

60 grams of suspicious white powder was found in the assembly during an ongoing session yesterday, which was later sent to a forensic lab for testing.

Stressing that there should be no compromise on security, the chief minister said joint efforts were needed to ensure this.

It is a “dangerous tendency that the security of the assembly has been breached when the House is in session,” he said.

“So far the government was worried about security outside the assembly now this has become a more serious matter,” he said.

He appealed to Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit to ensure police verification of the assembly staff because the security of over 500 MLAs and MLCs was at stake.