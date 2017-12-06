External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj assures visa to ailing Pakistani nationals

New Delhi, Dec 6: India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has once again extended her helping hand by assuring medical visa to three Pakistani nationals.

Meanwhile, one Pakistani national has been granted Indian medical visa.

Swaraj assured medical visa, after Qurban Ali?, a Pakistani man requested the minister to grant a visa to his ailing son Imran Ali for an open heart surgery in India.

“I am sorry to know that. Please contact Indian High Commission at Pakistan. We will issue the visa immediately. @IndiainPakistan,” Swaraj tweeted.

Earlier, Ali had urged Swaraj to issue a medical visa for his child, saying that his son is at a critical stage and needs to undergo an open heart surgery in India.

“@SushmaSwaraj Mam; Its 3rd OPEN HEART SURGERY of my Child, he is at CRITICAL STAGE every tick of the clock is very important for his life, please issue Medical Visa for my child Imran Ali. PLEASE SAVE LIFE OF MY CHILD, I have no words to express emotions of my family @IndiainPakistan,” Ali said in a tweet.

Swaraj also assured visa for the open heart surgery of Muhammad Hassan, who is just 12 years old.

“There is a request for a visa for the open heart surgery of Muhammad Hassan in India. He is only 12 years old. Please contact our mission in Pakistan. We will immediately issue a visa for treatment of the child here. @IndiainPakistan,” she tweeted.

The minister also assured visa to a Pakistani lady who needs to undergo heart and lung transplant in India.

Sushma assured medical visa, after a Pakistani man Zeeshan urged the minister to issue a visa for his ailing wife.

“Ma’am it’s a humble request to you please issue the visa as my wife is suffering from a huge VSD with hypertension and need to heart and lungs Transplant in India. Fortis Malar hospital in Chennai,” Zeeshan tweeted.

“I am pained to see her like this. Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will issue the visa. @IndiainPakistan,” Sushma said in her reponse to Zeeshan’s tweet.

She also informed that a Pakistani national Ghulam Rahim has been granted a visa for his liver transplant surgery in India.

“A Pakistani national Mr.Ghulam Rahim aged 63 requests for visa for his liver transplant surgery in India. We have approved the visa. @IndiainPakistan,” Swaraj tweeted.

Last month, Swaraj had also announced that three Pakistani nationals, including a nine-year-old girl, would be given visa for their medical treatment in India.

Swaraj has on numerous occasions assured medical visas to Pakistani nationals who have sought her intervention. (ANI)