Extinction of white rhino: Breeding attempts fail with world’s last male white rhino, Scientists working on IVF

Sudan, November 10: Due to climate change, white rhino population has soon going to wipe out. the picture below shows that Sudan – the last male northern white rhino in the world.

According to reports 44-year-old Sudan white rhino laying his head on his legs and his wide muzzle planted firmly on the ground. White rhinos are the second largest land mammal and their name comes from the Afrikaan’s, a West Germanic language, word “weit” which means wide and refers to the animal’s muzzle.

The photographs was gone viral after being posted on Twitter.

Want to know what extinction looks like? This is the last male Northern White Rhino. The Last. Nevermore pic.twitter.com/o4obIQUpaR — Daniel Schneider (@BiologistDan) November 6, 2017

On July 2017, the British zoo declared that they will be trying IVF technology to save the species of the white rhino from extinction. So the breeding attempts between Sudan and the two surviving female species proved unsuccessful.

So the Scientists are working on the IVF techniques that might keep their species alive.

So many species are on the brink because of human activities. Hunting, climate change, voodoo magic medicine, fur trade. List goes on. — Alan Davis (@Socialism4Jobs) November 8, 2017

? He knows… perhaps. He looks so sad, his eyes say everything. Thanks for sharing. — Такако Т. (@otterX) November 8, 2017

Earlier in 2009, some of the rhinos from Sudan was shipped from Czech Republic to Kenya with the hope that it would be easier for them to breed on African soil. also they lived under the guards on the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.

Reports says the picture that upload in Twitter received 42,000 likes and retweets. ann outpour of tweets showed that quite a few were touched by the image.