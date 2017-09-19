Extortion Case: Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai,September 19: Iqbal Kaskar, underworld prince Dawood Ibrahim’s younger brother has been arrested in Mumbai in connection with case of extortion.

Pradeep sharma, former encounter specialist who head the Anti- Extortion cell of Thane police made the arrest of Iqbal Kaskar. The case was filed following the complaint of a Mumbai-based builder.

According to reports, stated that the builder had alleged that Iqbal Kaskar had threatening demands of flat repeatedly even after receiving four flat in Mumbai. the arrest led to speculation about possible action against India’s most wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim.

Last week V.K. Singh,Union minister stated that “We will not talk about Dawood at all. Certain things are happening. We can’t let the cat out of the bag.”

Earlier in 2003, younger brother Iqbal Kaskar was deported to India from U.A.E. He also wanted by the police regarding to a murder case, as well as his alleged role in the controversial Sara Sahara case, where a building came up illegally on government land. Four years later, a court acquitted him in both cases.

Reports says, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts was is Iqbal Kaskar, in which 257 people were killed He has been listed as a global terrorist by a committee of the UN Security Council.

Last year, the UN agency added his addresses in Karachi on its list, validating India’s stand that the man is being shielded by Pakistan.

Recently, UK placed him on its updated list of Financial Sanctions Targets, where he is mentioned as the only “Indian national”. The list contains his 21 aliases and three recorded addresses in Pakistan’s Karachi.