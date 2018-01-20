Eye-bleeding fever: A disease deadlier than plague

Uganda/Africa, Jan 20: A disease called Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is spreading in the African nations. The disease is also called eye-bleeding fever.

As the name indicates, victims suffering from the disease have a burning fever, vomiting and bleeding from their eyes, mouth, nostrils and anus.

Dr Mukuzi Muhereza, from the Uganda Medical Association, warned that if effective remedial measures are not taken, the deadly disease would spread further.

He described the disease as an “epidemic”. “This disease has a potential to spread further especially when the communities are not sensitised.

“There is need to know that signs – especially the dangerous ones – so that early management can be initiated.”

Doctors have warned that the suspected “eye-bleeding fever” outbreak has reached epidemic levels, and emergency measures must be put in place.

There has been a growing number of reports of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) cases.

The disease which has killed at least four people and infected dozens more is sparking mass panic.

The deadly virus – which leaves people bleeding from their eyes, mouth and anus – can kill up to 40% of those infected and usually spreads by tick bites.