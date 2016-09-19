Is an eye-for-an-eye an option for India?

New Delhi, Sep 19 : So, does India have a military option to the Uri attack? Bruce Riedel, who served the Central Intelligence Agency for 29 years, and is one of America’s leading experts on terrorism in South Asia has this to say…

“It has been clear for several months that the Pakistani army believes the situation in Kashmir is ripe for a reintensification of the conflict and that India has few credible options to respond.

“First and most importantly, the situation in Kashmir is deteriorating with alarming casualties.

“Second the rhetoric on both sides is heating up. This is getting dangerous. India has no good military options to stop Pakistani supported cross border violence in Kashmir.

“Any military response in Pakistan risks escalation and will be condemned by the international community including Washington.

“A better approach would be to seek diplomatic support for labeling Pakistan a patron State sponsor of terrorism.”

Riedel has consistently warned policy makers and law makers in Washington, DC about the dangers of Pakistan-inspired terrorism in the region.