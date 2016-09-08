F-Pace; This is the fastest-selling Jaguar ever

Mumbai, Sep 08: British car manufacturer Jaguar has reported that its latest SUV, the F-Pace, has become its fastest-selling vehicle. The 94-year-old company has reported that the F-Pace has broken the records of all other vehicles that the manufacturer has ever sold in its history. Interestingly, the F-Pace is the first SUV for the company, which has been known as a manufacturer of luxury saloons and sports cars.

According to an online survey conducted by Jaguar on its official website, the F-Pace’s web page has seen 16 lakh visitors. Out of these, more than 3,70,000 people have detailed the F-Pace they would want to buy in the online configurator. Moreover, Jaguar officials say that the sales of the F-Pace have exceeded even the ‘most optimistic’ expectations of the company. Jeremy Hicks, JLR UK’s managing director, commented, “The response to F-Pace around the world has been sensational. Demand for the car in the UK has exceeded our most optimistic assumptions.”

The company also said that 90 per cent of the 30,000+ cars sold since the launch of the car in April this year have been sold to customers who are completely new to the brand and fall in the age bracket of 40 to 50 years.

It is also reported that the company could increase the production of the F-Pace by introducing another assembly line for the car in its Solihull plant. However, this would only be done if the demand for the car keeps increasing.

As far as the India launch is concerned, one can expect the car to make it here by the first quarter of 2017. It was showcased at the Indian Auto Expo 2016 early this year, and is reportedly being tested in Indian conditions.