California,Dec21:Facebook’s Ethan Goldman-Kirst, Software Engineer with Identify Tools team, in a blog post explains the instant verification process, “When a person enters his/her phone number into an app using Account Kit, via Android services, we attempt a match with the verified phone number listed on the person’s Facebook profile. This is only possible if the person is logged into the Facebook app on the same device.”

Developers can now take advantage of the new instant verification by integrating the new Facebook SDK for your apps or sites using Account Kit.

Ethan further adds that if there isn’t a match, a SMS will be sent to verify and complete sign-in process. “If there is a match, we can complete the verification without sending a one-time password (OTP) via SMS, making the sign-in flow more seamless. If there isn’t a successful match, a SMS will be sent with a verification code to complete the sign-in. This feature is used only to improve the verification process in a secure way and no additional Facebook information is shared with the app.”

Facebook claims that there has been 97 percent conversation rate in the initial tests which means people entered an app through the instant verification system. The company named Familonet as its early partner which is an app that helps people stay safe by letting them share their location with friends and family in real-time. “Account Kit phone number login increased their registrations by 40 percent. Recent implementation of instant verification lifted their conversion rates by 5 percent, and this continues to rise,” adds Facebook team.