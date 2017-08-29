Facebook announces denial of advertisements to fake news promoters

California/United States, August 29: Facebook announced on Monday said that fake pages would no longer be able to advertise on the leading social network site. The move is the latest shot fired by Facebook in its war against fake news used to deceive instead of enlighten.

Tessa Lyons and Satwik Shukla, the product managers said in a blog post that “If Pages repeatedly share stories marked as false, these repeat offenders will no longer be allowed to advertise on Facebook. This update would help to decrease the distribution of false news which would keep Pages that spread false news from making money.” The social network application would not allow advertisements that link stories which are determined to be false by third-party fact-checkers. Tessa Lyons and Satwik Shukla said that false news is harmful to our community. It would result in providing less information to the world and trusting false information.

Fake news became a serious issue in the United States election campaign in 2016 when false stories were circulated on social media, potentially swaying some voters. Since then, concerns were raised about hoaxes and misinformation that affected the elections in Europe in 2017, with investigations showing how “click farms” generate revenue from online advertising using fake news stories.

Tessa Lyons and Satwik Shukla said that “We have found cases of Pages using Facebook advertisements to build their audiences in order to distribute false news more broadly.”Facebook and Google are continuously working to reduce or at least mark it for attention so that the stories are crafted to deceive instead of enlighten.

Previously in 2017, Google added a fact-checking tag in order to search results globally. This latest initiative would help to control the spread of misinformation and “fake news.” The new tags which would be utilized in all languages for the users worldwide. With the help of the third-party fact-checkers, the users would be indicated that whether the news is true, false or lies in between.The feature appeared first about the same time when Facebook added a new tool in news feeds to help users determine whether shared stories are real or bogus.