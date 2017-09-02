Facebook creates data map of population across 23 countries to expand reach of internet

United States, September 2: A data map of the human population of 23 countries was done by Facebook by combining government census numbers with information obtained from satellites. This step was done in order to expand the reach of internet in the world.

Reportedly, Janna Lewis the Facebook’s head of strategic innovation partnerships and sourcing, said that the mapping technology could pinpoint any man-made structures in any country on Earth to a resolution of five meters. The data used by Facebook was to understand the approximate distribution of humans around the planet that would help to determine what types of internet service based either on land, in the air or in space could be used to reach consumers who now have no or very poor internet.

Janna Lewis added that “Satellites are exciting for us.The best way through which we could connect cities is an internet in the sky. We are trying our best so that we could connect people from the stratosphere and also from space,” by utilizing high-altitude drone aircraft and satellites, to supplement Earth-based networks.”

“This option is seen as a good strategy to serve huge population that are “unconnected or under-connected.” The mapping technology of Facebook is developed by itself.