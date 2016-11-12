Facebook error rectified, ‘kills’ 2 million users and Zuckerberg too:RIP Facebook

Both technology reporters and Facebook users, however, saw a humorous side to the story.

“Why Is Facebook Saying I’m Dead?” asked the New York Times’ Katie Rogers. “At first, I was indignant. I was definitely not dead. (Was I? It had been a long week.)”

“Facebook is capping one of the longest weeks in American history by telling everyone that they are dead,” quipped The Verge, a technology website, in reference to the presidential election.

The memorial feature was introduced by Facebook in 2015 after a number of high-profile cases where family wanted to access the social accounts of deceased loved ones.

User can opt to have their account turn into a memorial page upon their death, where Facebook contacts can leave message and share memories.

An alternative option is to have your account deleted after your death.