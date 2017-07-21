California,July21:Facebook is exploring a device with interchangeable parts that could be used as a smartphone or a speaker, a patent filing has shown.

The modules in the patent include a speaker, a microphone, a GPS and a touchscreen for a device that could function as a speaker, a phone or a GPS tracking device.

Most smartphones have few replaceable components, but modular technology allows users to update the phone in parts, rather than upgrading to the latest device. “From a consumer prospective, the life cycle of conventional consumer electronics is expensive and wasteful,” the patent said.

The patent, filed last year, shows a main chassis and a series of modules that would be made using 3D printing. The device would change its function by downloading new software depending on the modules it is using.

The design follows Google’s modular smartphone Project Ara. The project was delayed and ultimately abandoned in 2016. Several former members of Google’s Project Ara team now work for Facebook, according to Business Insider.