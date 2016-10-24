Facebook introduces new architecture for Android , slower networks

This is an expression of the importance that Facebook places on this market, which it feels will be its top earner in the years to come. The new architecture is specifically designed for the Android platform and lower data speeds. Facebook executives told us that for now there are no plans to introduce it to other platforms as the basic aim is to enable lower bandwidth users have easy access to Facebook.

Speaking about the new architecture, Adam Mosseri, VP (Product Management) at Facebook , said that it has started a roll out in India as of Thursday (October 20, 2016) and would be introduced in phases across the globe. “We have seen more lift (interaction) in India. This is an architecture specifically designed for low network markets,” said Mosseri.

To get an idea of how important Facebook thinks the Indian market is, take this instance- Mosseri told us that there are ‘2G Tuesdays’ for Facebook employees only to help them better understand the unique problems faced by Indian users, 60-70 per cent of whom are on 2G networks.

India is currently even eclipsing the US market in terms of user base. Facebook has 155 million users in India with more than 50 per cent of this constituting Daily Active Users (DAU) and over 147 million coming from mobile with over 73 million DAUs. TheIndian user base has been growing at 22 per cent YoY, making it the fastest growing market for Facebook.