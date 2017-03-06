Facebook may finally launch a ‘dislike’ button soon

New Delhi, March 06: The largest social networking service in the World, Facebook may finally be giving users one of their most long-desired features: a Dislike button.

The Online social media site has confirmed that it’s testing the two features within its Messenger platform, but only on a limited basis for now.

The Reactions tab on Facebook News Feed was launched in February 2016. Facebook Reactions allows users to react to posts on their newsfeed by choosing among six options: love, laughter, shock, sadness, and anger. One can hover around these options and choose the one liked most.

Reportedly seen by a few users, Facebook Messenger is now equipped with the Reactions tab.

While this may not come as big news, the highlight here is that the Reactions tab for Facebook Messenger has a thumbs-down button.

What you need to know about the ‘dislike’ feature:

The Reactions tab is available for all the messages shared on chats.

One can see the option of dislike by clicking on the emoji icon

The expressions included in the Reactions tab are love, laughter, shock or surprise, sadness, anger, like and the highly demanded dislike.

“We’re always testing ways to make Messenger more fun and engaging,” Facebook reacted. “This is a small test where we enable people to share an emoji that best represents their feelings on a message.”

Since this is still in the testing stage, we cannot confirm if Facebook will eventually roll it out to all its users.

On 2015 Mark Zuckerberg announced that the firm has changed its mind – and is already working for a Dislike button, but yet the users can not got it.