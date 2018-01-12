Facebook modifies news feed to bring family, friends closer

Washington DC, Jan 12: Facebook is making changes to its News Feed feature that will allow users to see more updates from family and friends than posts from businesses, brands and media, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced.

“One of our big focus areas for 2018 is making sure the time we all spend on Facebook is time well spent. We built Facebook to help people stay connected and bring us closer together with the people that matter to us,” Zuckerberg posted on Facebook late on Thursday.

The CEO said that Facebook has got a feedback from the community that public content — posts from businesses, brands and media are crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other.

“We’re making a major change to how we build Facebook. I’m changing the goal I give our product teams from focusing on helping you find relevant content to help you have more meaningful social interactions,” he said.

“As we roll this out, you will see less public content like posts from businesses, brands, and media. And the public content you see more will be held to the same standard — it should encourage meaningful interactions between people,” Zuckerberg added.

The update will also prioritise posts that spark conversations and meaningful interactions between people. Facebook will predict which posts its users might want to interact with their friends about and show these posts higher in the feed.

These are posts that inspire back-and-forth discussion in the comments and posts that users might want to share and react to — whether that is a post from a friend seeking advice, a friend asking for recommendations for a trip, or a news article or video prompting lots of discussions.