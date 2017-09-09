Facebook plans to invest $1 billion on original TV show content in 2018

California/United states, September 9: Facebook is ready to invest $ 1 billion in order to become a major hub for videos, according to reliable sources on Saturday. The online social media networking site is ready to spend around $ 1 billion in order to prepare original shows for its platform. According to media reports from The Wall Street Journal, the figure may change based on the success of the programming of Facebook and it would cover potential spending through 2018.

The figure of $1 billion is very less than what the digital enemies such as Netflix and Amazon. Netflix invested around $6 billion in 2017 and Amazon spend around $4.5 billion. Facebook has improved its strategy for the video content and also including cutting deals for digital television shows. Previously in August, Facebook rolled out a service called Watch service, a redesigned video platform for creators and publishers, for every United States citizen who uses Facebook.

According to reliable sources, Facebook is offering a range of different options for discovering video content and also included programmes and sections like “Today’s Spotlight”, “New This Week”, “Popular Now”, “What Friends Are Watching”, “Most Talked About”, “Suggested For You”, and “10 Minutes Or More” spot for long-form videos.

Now, Facebook is mainly highlighting reality shows, which the partners are producing as a group since they are cheap. The online social media networking site debuted with Business Insider’s lifestyle shows like”The Great Cheese Hunt” and “It’s Cool, But Does It Really Work?”. In the obvious bid to take on Google-owned YouTube, Facebook launched the Watch service in August. In 2016, Facebook launched the Video tab in the United States that offered a predictable place to find videos on Facebook.