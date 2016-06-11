Facebook pushes users to download Moments app

New York, June 11 : Social media giant Facebook is pushing its users to download its private photo-sharing Moments app, a media report said.

The social network has begun sending out warnings that some photos will be deleted by July 7 if the app is not installed, technology website Techcrunch.com reported.

The company’s latest move has managed to make Moments the number one app in the App Store.

Facebook is using notifications to spread this message, and further details can also be viewed from the Synced album’s page on Facebook, the report added.

Photo-syncing was an optional feature Facebook launched on iOS in 2012 which allowed users to automatically copy all their photos from their smartphone to a private album on Facebook. These photos are stored in an album called Synced (in the app) or Synced from Phone (on the desktop), the report noted.

Recently, Facebook served notice to the users saying, “Your conversations are moving to Messenger,” to push people to Messenger.

For now, the users can skip the notice but soon the users might be asked to download the Messenger app.