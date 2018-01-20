Facebook revamps to help users fight fake news

New Delhi, Jan 20: By the start of next week, Facebook will allow its users to rank news sources they see as the most credible and trustworthy so it can better rank and prioritize them in its News Feed.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg described the new strategy as a “big change” and a “major update” that will ultimately lower the percentage of news inside News Feed from 5% to 4%.

The decision has been put forward just a week after the updated version of the News Feed which would push personal content from family and friends to the News Feed.

Facebook says the surveys will come from a cross section of its users, but it’s unknown just how many users it plans to survey or how it will determine that cross section. It’s unclear if Facebook will factor in controls to help ideological bias — given that legitimate news outlets on both sides of the political spectrum are often attacked or dismissed by ideological enemies as “fake news.” Similarly, it’s unclear if the platform will be able to safeguard survey results from bad actors and trolls (or even paid activists) looking to down-rank specific publications despite their credibility.