Facebook, says it is not collecting Aadhaar data; But confirms running a test

New Delhi, Dec 28: Facebook has said that it has no plans of integration or authentication with Aadhaar and is not linking the social media accounts to the 12-digit biometric identifier. But confirmed that it has run a ‘small test’ in India.

For a query from India Live Today, Facebook clarified that it is not collecting Aadhaar data and do not require people to enter their Aadhaar name when they sign up to Facebook.

“There have been a number of reports about a small test we ran in India to help new users sign up to Facebook. Some have interpreted this test as a request for people’s Aadhaar information when you sign up for a Facebook account. This is not correct. The test, which has now finished, merely includes additional language on the account sign-up page to explain that using their Aadhaar name will help family and friends recognise them, said Taichi Hoshino, Product Manager, Facebook.

He further clarified, “We are not collecting Aadhaar data and do not require people to enter their Aadhaar name when they sign up to Facebook,” it said.

Further, Facebook clarified that the test ran with a small number of users in India and has now finished.

“As with all tests, we may learn new things that help us provide a better sign-up experience for people joining Facebook, but we currently have no plans to roll this test out further,” said the post, issued by Facebook as a clarification.