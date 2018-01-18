Facebook selfie helps Canadian Police to crack a murder case

| By : Web Desk

Ottawa/Canada: January 18: A Canadian woman has been convicted of killing her friend after the police found evidence of murder from a selfie. Cheyenne Rose Antoine would never have imagined that a selfie could come back and expose her to the police.

Cheyenne Rose Antoine had uploaded a selfie on Facebook along with Brittney Gargol, hours before the latter’s murder. The police found that the belt Cheyenne was wearing in the picture was the same as the one used to strangle Gargol, which resulted in her death.The police found that the belt Cheyenne was wearing in the picture was the same as the one used to strangle Gargol, which resulted in her death.

Ms Gargol was found strangled to death near a landfill in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan with Antoine’s belt near her body.

Cheyenne Rose Antoine, 21, pleaded guilty on Monday to killing Brittney Gargol, 18. The incident that happened two years ago was finally resolved by the police.

Antoine, who was initially charged with second-degree murder was sentenced to seven years for manslaughter.

She said they got drunk and got into a heated argument which infuriated Antoine and forced her to make such a grave mistake.