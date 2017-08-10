Facebook shutsdown its standalone social networking app Lifestage ,over privacy issues

California,August10:Facebook has shut down its standalone social networking app Lifestage that it released a year ago for high schoolers, media reports said.

Not many people know about this Snapchat-like app as only users aged 21 or younger could sign up for it.

According to a report in the Business Insider on Tuesday, Lifestage was intended to help teens find and connect with other classmates who went to their school.

But it never seemed to become popular in any sense and had huge privacy issues as well.