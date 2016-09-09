Facebook slammed for censoring iconic Vietnam War photo

Norways largest newspaper Aftenposten published a front-page open letter to the social networks founder slamming the companys decision to remove historic photo the Terror of War.

The Pulitzer prize-winning photograph by Nick Ut shows children, including a naked nine-year-old Kim Phuc, fleeing a napalm attack during the Vietnam war.

The issue arose after writer Tom Egeland shared the photograph as part of a post which discussed seven photographs that changed the history of warfare.

The image was removed and Egeland suspended from the social network. When Aftenposten subsequently reported on the suspension with the same image on its article the newspaper was asked by Facebook to either remove or pixelise the photograph.