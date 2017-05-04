Facebook is starting to roll out its Instant Games On Messenger globally

California,May4:Facebook has announced that it is starting to roll out its Instant Games On Messenger globally and they are also launching new features that were announced at their F8 event.

Facebook’s Instant Games feature, first introduced in November, is now available worldwide. Along with expanding Instant Games worldwide, Facebook is also introducing new functionality first announced at its F8 conference, including turn-based gameplay and additional games.

Turn-based gameplay has been a highly requested Instant Games feature. Prior to today, games were single player, with Facebook relying on challenges to engage a user’s friends and family, but now, two people can play games like Words With Friends with each other. Leaderboards, tournaments, and more engaging game messages delivered by game bots have also been bundled into the update.

The social network announced that it plans to roll the Instant Games On Messenger feature out to the apps 1.2 billion users.

Today we’re starting to roll out Instant Games on Messenger more broadly for the 1.2 billion people who use Messenger every month. In addition, we’re also launching the new features that we exclusively previewed to developers at our annual F8 conference. These include rich gameplay features, which allow developers to create unique and sophisticated experiences and Game bots to help game makers surface exciting features like new levels and rewards. When developers start to take advantage of these new capabilities everyone wins with more dynamic and engaging gaming experiences. Rich gameplay features such as turn-based games (our most requested feature) can also weave in leaderboards and tournaments, and offer more visually engaging and customizable game messages during play. Game bots help re-engage players by calling out new game options and encouraging competition with updates on the leaderboards.

Facebook Messenger now features 50 Instant Games to play (depending on location), including EverWing, Words With Friends, Solitaire, Pac-Man, Bingo, Snake, and more.

According to Facebook, Instant Games for Messenger will roll out over the next few weeks worldwide for both iOS and Android.

Facebook Messenger can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]