Facebook tests downvote button

California, February 08: There have been many announcements and speculations about Facebook introducing the dislike button in the past. According to reports, the Social Media giant is now testing a downvote button on a limited set of public Page post comment reels.

The motivation behind the test is to gain feedback from users about comments on the posts, and to provide a tool to the users to signal inappropriate, uncivil, or misleading content on the platform to the Facebook team.

The downvote is entirely different from the dislike button; the primary use of the downvote is to flag inappropriate content.

When clicked, the downvote button hides a comment, and gives options to the users to categorize the downvote as “Offensive”, “Misleading”, and “Off Topic”. The Facebook team will scrutinize the issue and figure out if the comment is objectionable, fake news, or just irrelevant.

The test is currently running for a small set of users in the United States.

