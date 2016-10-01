Facebook wants Snapchat-like feature inside Messenger

California,Oct1:In an another attempt to take on photo sharing mobile service Snapchat, Facebook has rolled out a new feature called Messenger Day which lets users post photos and videos that disappear after a day.

According to a Tech Crunch report, Messenger Day — which reportedly tries to clone Snapchat’s “Stories” feature — is now available in Poland.

Messenger Day appears at top of the conversation list in Facebook Messenger.

Users can add animated text and graphics to pictures or video snippets before sharing them.

“Facebook doesn’t yet have an answer to Snapchat’s killer “lens” selfie face effects,” the report added.

Earlier, Facebook announced that users can soon go live from the face-swapping MSQRD app and utilise different Snapchat-like masks and filters while the video is running.

Facebook first acquired Masquerade, the Belarusian startup behind MSQRD back in March.

Available later this year, the feature will help users invite a friend to “drop in” on a live broadcast.

Facebook will also let you schedule a live broadcast and has built a lobby system so people can hangout before one starts.