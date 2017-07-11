Facebook’s Oculus Rift virtual reality hardware gets $4000 price drop

San Francisco,July11: After a price drop in March, Facebooks Oculus Rift virtual reality (VR) hardware is getting a cumulative $400 drop for the summer, months before Oculus` big event in autumn.

Coming before the Oculus Connect conference in October, the price drop is expected to continue for the next six weeks.

As part of Oculus` “Summer of Rift” promotion, the VR headset and a pair of Touch controllers are down to a combined $399 — a $200 drop — which makes it more attractive than the HTC Vive, and matches the entry-level, controller-less PlayStation VR headset, reported CNET.

Oculus VP of Content Jason Rubin was quoted as saying he sees the new bundle price as a “magical price point.”

Adding to the $200 drop of the bundle in March, this makes for a combined $400 price slash for Oculus` 2016 hardware in 2017.