Factory fire in Noida kills six persons

Noida, April20:Six persons were killed in a fire which broke out in a factory in Sector 11 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, following which a magisterial probe has been ordered.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon when 15 employees were inside the factory of Excel Greentech.

Firemen took four hours to douse the fire. Later, six charred bodies were recovered from the spot. District Magistrate N P Singh and Noida authority have both ordered separate probes into the incident.

“ADM Kumar Vineet will conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident,” District Magistrate NP Singh said.

Chief Executive Officer, Noida Amit Mohan Prasad said, “I have ordered a probe into the incident.” Chief Fire Officer Akshay Sharma said the unit had a biometric lock at the main door which prevented the trapped workers from moving out.