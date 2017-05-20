Factory worker in Ghaziabad, Noida, hangs himself to death after gagging his wife

May 20, 2017 | By :
Factory worker in Ghaziabad, Noida, hangs himself to death after gagging his wife

Noida, May20:A 24-year-old factory worker in Ghaziabad, Noida, allegedly hanged himself to death after an row with his wife — but not before he tied and gagged her, forcing her to watch as he made a noose with a bed sheet and proceeded to kill himself.

 According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Nasreen and Rizwan, residents of Bihar’s Samastipur had eloped and married a couple of months ago. They settled down in Uttar Pradesh, where Rizwan found himself a day job.

Nasreen told the police her husband was stressed by his work and his health was not well. On Friday, when he complained of being depressed, she urged him to find a regular job, which led to a fight between them. At one point, Rizwan allegedly tied her up, gagged her mouth, and made her look on as he went on to hang himself. By the time Nasreen had managed to free herself and screamed for help, it was too late.

When the neighbours rushed in, Rizwan was already dead and Nasreen fainted from the shock of the news. The body has been sent for post-mortem investigations.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Under duress, Punjab DSP, shoots self during students’ protest, dies
3-year-old Sherin’s death may lead to new law in US
“Your Prime Minister is Dead…they killed him,” remembering a night Lal Bahadur Shastri died
Raju Pehalwan,former kabaddi player arrested for allegedly killing a local BJP leader in Ghaziabad
Manipur student Pravish Chanam goes missing from musical concert, body found in Noida
Suresh Raina escapes unhurt after his Range Rover SUV car’s tyre bursts 
Top