 Fair price shops across the Andhra are all set for a makeover as village malls

Nellore,Sept23: Fair price shops across the state are all set for a makeover as village malls following the government’s decision to supply all essential commodities at less than the market price to ration card holders. Modalities are being worked out to procure commodities directly from producers to be offered at a competitive price to consumers. The civil supplies department has come out with the idea after it started distributing palm oil, onion, salt, potatoes, sugar and red gram through ration shops in December last year to help consumers overcome hardships in the wake of demonetisation. e-PoS machines have been available with ration shops to help consumers stop shop owners insisting on cash and accept cards.

Following its success, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed the civil supplies department to take measures for regular procurement of essential commodities under PDS. Civil supplies officials said that their minister Pattipati Pulla Rao is particular about transforming the ration shops into village malls as per the plans of the Chief Minister. They said that the minister himself was a ration shop dealer decades back before he switched over to politics.

Speaking to this newspaper, Nellore district joint collector A. Md. Imtiaz Ahmed said that the government was planning to increase the number of essential commodities to be delivered through FP shops. The government will enter into MoU with the main suppliers of the commodities at state level and offer them at a competitive price through the FP shops.

“There would be no limit on the quantity of items that can be bought. It depends on the consumer’s needs. Even fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) could be supplied through village malls (ration shops) if the manufacturers offer sizable discount,” Mr Imtiaz said.