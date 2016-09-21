Fake Kent RO water purifiers and pumps seized, company files FIR, duplicator arrested in Bhatinda

New Delhi, September 21: Punjab Police on a raid action seized duplicate Kent RO products and arrested a duplicator one Jatinder Kumar Bansal at Bhatinda.

Kent has granted Authority to a Brand Protection Agency to conduct investigation and initiate Prosecution under Criminal legislation to punish the infringers / duplicators.

Following a complaint lodged against Luxmi Enterprises located at Ram Bagh Road, Grain Market, Bhatinda, a team of seven constables led by sub-inspector Sh. Rajpal Singh of Punjab Police of Kotwali Police Station, Bhatinda, seized 13 fake Kent RO’s worth 1.82 lakh and 12 fake Kent pumps worth 26,400 rupees.

FIR has been lodged against the owner Jatinder Kumar Bansal of said Luxmi Enterprises, who has been arrested by Punjab Police and subsequently sent to Judicial Custody by the Court.

Commenting on the seizure of fake RO products Legal Head of Kent RO said “Luxmi Enterprises has been selling duplicate Kent Ro products and have been confusing and cheating customers which is illegal and a fraud. KENT is forcefully enforcing stringent legal action by way of lodging of FIR and ensuring arrest against the duplicators who are selling spurious product by illegal copying models and designs of KENT Purifiers as well as using substandard filters and parts in said look-alike purifiers”.