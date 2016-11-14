‘Fake’ new notes also in Market : Some quick ways to identify authenticity

Mumbai, Nov 14 : With several complaints and rumours about “fake new notes” of Rs 2,000 denomination, there is some wariness among the people as the notes come into wider circulation. Notes of Rs 500 denomination would be circulated soon by banks.

However, the new notes not only have several security features difficult to counterfeit, there are many ways the users can verify if the notes are genuine.

The touch and feel of the notes can be used for this. The seven “bleed lines” on the side of the Rs 2,000 notes, and five lines on Rs 500 notes are in raised printing or intaglio. The security thread in both the notes changes colour from green to blue at different angles.

Also, the numeral 500 and 2,000 on the right side also change colour when seen at different angles.

These can be easily identified by any user and are very hard to counterfeit, according to experts.

The new notes have changed colours. While the Rs 2,000 note’s paper is in magenta, the Rs 500 note is in stone gray.

The Rs 2,000 note is part of the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series, with a motif of Mars orbiter Mangalyaan on the reverse. Size is 66mm x 166 mm.

Other features of the new Rs 2,000 note are as follows:

Front side features

. See through register where the numeral 2,000 can be seen when note is held up against light

. Latent image of 2,000 can be seen when the note is tilted

. Colour shift security thread with ‘RBI’ and ‘2,000’

. Watermarks of Mahatma Gandhi and electrotype 2,000 numeral

. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on top left and bottom right sides

Reverse side features

. Swachh Bharat logo

. Mangalayan motif and year of printing, 2016The new Rs 500 note at 63mm x 150mm is smaller in size than previous one.

Front side features

. See through register in denomination numeral

. Latent image of the denomination numeral

. Orientation of Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait changed

. Portrait and electrotype watermarks

. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on top left and bottom right sides

. Features for visually impaired like circle with Rs 500 in raised print on the right

Reverse side features

. Swachh Bharat logo

. Red Fort image with the Indian flag

. Circle with Rs 500 in Devnagari on the right