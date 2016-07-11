Fake Twitter Account : Union minister Anupriya Patel is now more careful about fake handlers

New Delhi, July 11: Union minister Anupriya Patel, who had recently found herself in the centre of a controversy after communal tweets were sent out from a “fake” handle in her name, on Monday said she would now be “more careful” so that such things do not recur.

“A fake Twitter account was opened in my name from which some malicious comments were made. When I got to know of it, I lodged an FIR. I spoke to the (Delhi) Police Commissioner and urged him to take action against the culprits.

We cannot keep tabs and control how many such accounts are created by whom in my name. But if something wrong has happened, we can take quick action which I have already taken.

We will be more careful in the future so that it cannot be misused like this,” the Union Minister of State for Health told reporters on the sidelines of an event in the capital.

Patel, who was inducted into the Modi government in last week’s reshuffle, had lodged a complaint with Delhi Police, hours after a tweet by a purported fake handle in her name targeting people from a community was trolled on the micro-blogging site.

She had also written a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma, mentioning about controversial Twitter handle, @Anupriya_Patel.

In her complaint, 36-year-old Patel, a first-time MP from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, had told the Delhi Police chief, “My official Twitter handle is @AnupriyaSPatel.

A handle named @Anupriya_Patel has posted an insulting tweet… Kindly investigate the matter at the earliest.”