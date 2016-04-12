Famed woman biker Veenu Paliwal dies in road accident

Bhopal, April 12: Famed Indian woman biker Veenu Paliwal has has died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, police said.

The accident took place on Monday when Paliwal was on a nationwide trip on her Harley Davidson moterbike.

She was on the way to Jaipur from Lucknow with her friend Dipesh Tanwar who was on another bike.

She sustained injuries on Monday when her motorbike slipped near Bagroda Tiraha region of the district.

According to the police, Paliwal was rushed to Gyaraspur hospital where she was referred to vidisha after first aid.

Paliwal was declared dead as soon as she was transferred to a hospital in Vidisha district late Monday evening, Kotwali police station incharge Rajesh Tiwari told IANS.

Her autopsy was conducted by a team of four doctors, Tiwari said.

Her friend Tanwar alleged that she was speaking to him before being treated at Gyaraspur hospital.

Paliwal’s condition got worse immediately after being given an injection, Tanwar said.

Paliwal had recently been named the Lady of the Harley 2016.