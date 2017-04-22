Family carries son’s body tied on bamboo pole after refusal of hearse van

April 22, 2017 | By :
Family carries son's body tied on bamboo pole after refusal of hearse van
Family carries son's body tied on bamboo pole after refusal of hearse van.
Sidhi/Madhya Pradesh, April 22: Incidents of administrative apathy continue to surface in Madhya Pradesh. The latest to be reported was from the state’s Sidhi district where a family was forced to strip the body of their dead son to a bamboo pole and transport it to the mortuary.This happened because the Sidhi Municipal Corporation refused to provide them with a hearse van, saying drivers were not available.

The deceased has been identified as Munesh Kol and was reportedly drunk hours before his death.

Unfortunately, this has not happened for the first time in Sidhi district. Earlier also, a family had carried the body for five kilometres to their home from the hospital as the mortuary vehicle service reportedly denied to the poor in the area. (ANI)

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Two men in Shivpuri,MP grope 10-year-old ,act caught on CCTV
Local cop in MP carries bomb a kilometer from school on his shoulder in Chitora village
CCTV ‘Traingate footage proves MP Jeremy Corbyn did not lie about having to join seatless commuters in UK
Dalit girl allegedly forced by man to lift her excreta with hands outside her school at Gudhora in MP
NDA cabinet reshuffle and expand as JD(U), AIADMK likely to be inducted into Modi cabinet
Ghaziabad IAS officer,Mukesh Pandey’s, mutilated dead body found close to railway tracks, “fed up” with his life
Top