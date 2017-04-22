Family carries son's body tied on bamboo pole after refusal of hearse van.

Sidhi/Madhya Pradesh, April 22: Incidents of administrative apathy continue to surface in Madhya Pradesh. The latest to be reported was from the state’s Sidhi district where a family was forced to strip the body of their dead son to a bamboo pole and transport it to the mortuary.This happened because the Sidhi Municipal Corporation refused to provide them with a hearse van, saying drivers were not available.

The deceased has been identified as Munesh Kol and was reportedly drunk hours before his death.

Unfortunately, this has not happened for the first time in Sidhi district. Earlier also, a family had carried the body for five kilometres to their home from the hospital as the mortuary vehicle service reportedly denied to the poor in the area. (ANI)