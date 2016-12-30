Family feud in Uttar Pradesh ruling party is a drama to deviate people from main issue: BJP

New Delhi, December 30: Dubbing Samajwadi Party as a ‘Parivarwadi Party’, Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said that the family feud in the Uttar Pradesh ruling party is merely a drama to deviate people from the main issue.

“The people of this country will finally name Samajwadi Party as Parivarwadi party because they have nothing to do with samaj. They only think about their parivar and are only concerned about the welfare of singular family,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told ANI.

Patra further said that the Samajwadi Party leaders are not concerned about development in the state and how it has taken a back seat there.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Shrikant Sharma said, “It is a drama to deviate people from main issues and people have understood it and are all set to bid adieu to this corrupt party.”

He further said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s failure, false promises and betraying people are the main issues in UP adding, “Be it medical facilities, educational facilities, electricity or infrastructure, he has failed on every front. If we talk about the law and order, women fear to go out and police fear to arrest criminals here. ”

Akhilesh Yadav earlier on Thursday released a list of 235 candidates out of the total 403 seats for upcoming state assembly elections, a day after his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had released the official list.

Some pro-Akhilesh MLAs had earlier said the unhappy Chief Minister was likely to release a parallel list of candidates for state assembly elections slated for early 2017.

Akhilesh met Mulayam Singh, but as per sources, the party chief refused to make any change in the list of 325 candidates issued by him yesterday.

“We have declared list of 325 candidates for the 2017 assembly polls; 78 seats still remain. Name of candidates for rest of the 78 seats will be announced soon,” Mulayam said yesterday while announcing the list.

The Samajwadi Party supremo announced the first list in the absence of his son, who is at loggerheads with his uncle Shivpal Yadav over distribution of tickets.

Mulayam announced the name of his brother Shivpal from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat.

Akhilesh’s name did not figure in the first list. Mulayam, however, said that his son, being the Chief Minister, can contest from any assembly seat he wishes to. (ANI)