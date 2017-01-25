Family of four killed in Kashmir snow avalanche

Srinagar, Jan 25 : A couple and their two children were buried under avalanche in the border town of Tulail in the frontier district of Bandipora in north Kashmir, official sources said.

They said house of one Mehraj uddin (55) came under avalanche at village Badoogam, Tulail, in Gurez sector last night following heavy snowfall in the area for the past 24 hours.

The avalanche struck at Badoogam village in Tulail area of Gurez in the wee hours and buried the house of Mehraj-ud-Din Lone, a police official said.

He said the house collapsed under the debris of the avalanche resulting in death of 55-year-old Lone, his wife Azizi (50), 22-year-old son Irfan and daughter Gulshan (19).

Lone’s another son, Reyaz Ahmad, was rescued by the authorities and admitted to a hospital, the official said.

The authorities in Kashmir have issued avalanche warning for higher reaches of the Valley following fresh snowfall on Tuesday and advised people to stay away from the mountains and foothills.