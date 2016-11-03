It’s all about family as Mulayam Singh, Shivpal Yadav flag off Akhilesh’s rath yatra

Lucknow, Nov 02: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav reaches the venue of the “Vikas Rath Yatra’ function in Lucknow. SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav are at the venue of the function in Lucknow. Mulayam Singh sits between the warring brother and son on the dais. Addressing unruly supporters of Akhilesh and Mulayam who clashed at the site, Shivpal Yadav said, “Mai Akhilesh Yadav ko shubh kaamnae dena chahata hoon ki SP ki sarkar UP mein aaye. I would like to give my best wishes to Akhilesh Yadav and hope that Samajwadi Party returns to form the government in UP.”

Akhilesh thanked his father, ‘Netaji’ and his uncle for lending their presence to the occasion.

Yesterday, utter confusion prevailed in the Samajwadi Party camp over whether Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal would appear at Akhilesh’s rally.

The rally is seen as a showdown or show of strength just two days ahead of another gala event to mark SP’s silver jubilee, all eyes are on party patriarch Mulayam and Shivpal, the state unit chief, as their presence or absence would reflect as to how far SP was united before Uttar Pradesh assembly polls early next year.

When Shivpal was specifically asked whether he would be present at the rath yatra flagging off event, he ducked the question adding to the suspense.”I am engaged in preparations for silver jubilee celebrations. If there is yatra on November 3, there is silver jubilee show on November 5,” he said, leaving everyone guessing about his participation.