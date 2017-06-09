Family of Telangana NRI who was shot by unidentified person in California asks MEA minister Sushma Swaraj to help their ailing son

NEW DELHIJune9: The family of 26-year-old Mubeen Ahmed from Telangana, who was shot at by an unidentified person in California five days ago, has approached Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj for help. Mujeeb Ahmed, whose son continues to be in “critical condition”, told news agency ANI, “We received a letter from the hospital in California where he is admitted. The local government is helping with the treatment, but there is no one to take care of my son. I request Minister Sushma Swaraj to help us with the visa so that we can take care of him.”

According to reports, he has undergone emergency surgeries. Ms Swaraj had yesterday tweeted that Mubeen Ahmed is out of danger now and New Delhi is following up the case with the police in California.

“The victim Mubeen Ahmed works at a gas station. A gunman demanded money from Mubeen and then fired at him… He is admitted in the Eden Medical Centre CA. Fortunately Mubeen is now out of danger. We are following up the case with the police,” Ms Swaraj said in a series of tweets.

Mr Ahmed, who is from Telangana’s Sangareddy district, moved to California in 2015 for a Master’s programme.

“My son Mubeen went to the USA for higher studies. These kinds of incidents are repeatedly happening in the United States. It is unfortunate that it happened with my son. We got to know about it a day after the incident. My son had gone to a general store where somebody shot at him,” he told ANI.

Mubeen Ahmed’s uncle Syed Mehraj urged the central government to ensure safety of Indians abroad. “I request the foreign ministry to help my brother’s family, so that they can visit Mubeen in the hospital,” he added.

This year several incidents of hate crimes against Indian nationals in the US have been reported.

32-year-old engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed and his friend Alok Madasani was seriously injured in a racial attack by 51-year old US Navy veteran Adam Purinton in February this year.

In March, an Indian-origin Sikh man was shot at outside his home in Washington state by a masked gunman who shouted “go back to your own country”.