Miami, May31:Look before you leap – especially if you live in Florida. A family in Venice, Florida discovered a massive alligator cooling off in their backyard pool on Monday. Local police were called in to help get rid of the uninvited guest.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office posted pictures and a video on Facebook and Twitter of a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper trying to get the gator out of the water.

The alligator, estimated to be between seven to eight feet long, was caught on video thrashing about violently and even attempting a ‘death roll,’ a move the reptiles routinely use to drown and kill prey.

As the trapper slipped a noose over the massive reptile’s head and tried to drag it out of the pool, it rolled around violently and dangerously snapped its jaws.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the removal on Facebook along with the caption, “Because no two days on patrol are ever the same…#OnlyInFlorida #MemorialDayInTheSunshineState #DeathRoll #LookBeforeYouLeap.”

The gator was eventually dragged out of the pool and relocated to a safer location, according to local media reports.