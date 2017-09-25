Famous civil right activist Teesta Setalvad arrested in varanasi

New Delhi,September 25: Famous civil right activist Teesta Setalvad was reportedly arrested in Varanasi, after a few hour she was first detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday morning.

Teesta Setalvad who has often found herself in the Sangh parivar’s line of fire for her fiery anti-communal activism.

According to reports,Teesta was first detained at the city’s airport while headed to attend a youth training camp organised by the Samajwadi Jan Parishad, a political party, and deliver a valedictory speech on “communalism and education.”

According to online media Setalvad stated, “I had come to Varanasi for a meeting which was planned one and a half months ago. But I was surprised to see local policemen accosting me quite rudely at the luggage counter of the airport. They did not let me out of the airport, following which I had an argument with them.”

After a argument that lasted for 45minites, a sub-divisonal magistrate (SDM) of the Pindra area of Varanasi, Nagendra, intervened and gave an oral order to the police to let her go to Rajghat. “I told him categorically that I will not be going to the BHU,”

But she alleged that soon after this order, as she was on her way to Rajghat, Sunil Verma, another SDM from a different jurisdiction, stopped her. Setalvad was later told that she had been arrested but the police did not confirm the charges against her.

“It was only verbally communicated to me that I have been arrested. The police did not specify any charges on me. So I have refused to go to a police station until I see a written order,” said Setalvad.

Currently, Setalvad is in the police lines where a few policemen are guarding her.

Meanwhile, activists across the country have condemned her arrest as high-handed action by the UP government. The organiser of the training camp, Aflatoon Afloo, confirmed her arrest and saw in her arrest an attempt by the Adityanath government to suppress any dissent. The training camp was attended by members of various civil rights organisations and has been going on for the last two days.