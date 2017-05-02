Famous qawwali Amjad Sabri was shot dead in Pakistani port city Karachi

Karachi, May2:Famous qawwali Amjad Sabri was shot dead in a shocking incident by unknown attackers in Pakistani port city Karachi on Wednesday. The incident happened when 45 year old Sabri was travelling in a car along with an associate.

During that time gunmen on motorbikes opened fire at his vehicle in Liaquatabad, Karachi.

Even his driver was shot and is currently battling for life.

People rushed both Amjad Sabri and the driver to Abbasi Shaheed hospital where Sabri succumbed to injuries despite the best efforts from the doctors.

Sabri himself was the son of popular Quawwal Gulam Farid Sabri whose family is hailed for their contribution to sufi art and mystic poetry.