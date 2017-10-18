Famous singer Harshita Dahiya shot dead by an unknown assailant in Haryana, Police begins investigation

Panipat Haryana, October 18: Harshita Dahiya, famous singer and dancer was shot dead on Tuesday by unknown assailants when she was leaving a program in Panipat’s Israna.



The Panipat Police on Wednesday began an investigation in singer Harshita Dahiya murder case.

22-years-old Harshita Dahiya, a resident of Nahra-Nahri village of Haryana’s Sonipat, was living in Narela of Delhi.



when She was on way to her home at around 4:15 p.m. when the incident occurred.

She was accompanied by a male singer, her assistant, and driver.The body of the deceased singer has been sent to the mortuary at a general hospital.